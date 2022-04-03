Menu
Anne Fizer
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
Anne Fizer

November 8, 1941 - March 29, 2022

Anne Thomas Fizer passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was 80.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and siblings.

She spent most of her life in Virginia's New River Valley, where she raised her children, taught school, and pursued interests such as reading, playing bridge, and entertaining friends.

Anne will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, her wit and humor, and her generous spirit.

She was a devoted Christian who turned to God in good times and in bad.

The family will privately celebrate Anne's life, where she'll be laid to rest alongside her loving parents.

She is forever loved and forever at peace. God bless her soul.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Crematory

213 West Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
