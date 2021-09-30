Anne Claiborne W. Keene
Anne Claiborne W. Keene, 61, of Roswell, Ga., formerly of Buchanan, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. with visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home on Saturday, October 2, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions to find a cure in Anne's memory be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate,
or by mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.