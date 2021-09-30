Menu
Anne Claiborne W. Keene
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Anne Claiborne W. Keene

Anne Claiborne W. Keene, 61, of Roswell, Ga., formerly of Buchanan, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. with visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions to find a cure in Anne's memory be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or by mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
