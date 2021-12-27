Anne PagansDecember 24, 2021We three children of Anne Pagans regretfully announce her passing on Friday, December 24, 2021 at the age of 87. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Cleo Martin of Logan, West Virginia and numerous brothers and sisters. Three husbands preceded her in death, Lonnie Nolan; Jon Swope; and Pete Pagans.Anne was a homemaker, secretary, and pharmacy technician. She faithfully took care of the household for Lonnie's three children, as well as his two sisters, Becky and Nancy. Anne did secretarial work for Lonnie, later serving as pharmacy technician at Friendship Manor, Medical Center Pharmacy and Bradley Free Clinic.Anne was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her three children are LeAnne Nolan; Terri Robertson (Mike); and David Nolan (Tina). She has six grandchildren, Michael Nolan; Jason Nolan; Erin Nolan; Brandon Robertson; Berkeley Robertson; and Jacob Nolan. Anne has seven great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A period of visitation will be held one hour before the service. The Reverend Rick Poland will conduct the service. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park.Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.