Anne Warren Reynolds
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Anne Warren Reynolds

August 19, 1927 - September 11, 2021

Anne Warren Reynolds of Roanoke passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Born in Narrows, Va., Anne graduated from Narrows High School and Virginia Intermont College, Bristol, Va. While in college, she met Claude Reynolds, and they were married August, 23, 1947, and spent 74 years together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Ethel Rogers Warren, and three siblings.

Anne was an outstanding wife and wonderful Mother. She was an active participant in PTA, the Roanoke City School Board and the American Red Cross. She later worked in the administrative office at Fieldale-Collinsville High School prior to joining the development office at Hollins College. Her development efforts at Hollins College were quite successful, and her efforts were memorialized with a room named in her honor. She was a long-time member of South Roanoke Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years.

Anne is survived by her husband, Claude; son, Lew and daughter-in-law, Judy (Cary, N.C.); granddaughter, Karen Reynolds and husband, Sherm Grant (Vergennes, Vt.); grandson, Brian and wife, Emily (Montclair, N.J.); and granddaughter, Kristin (Reading, Pa.) She was blessed to have three great-grandsons, Miles, Reed and Jude and two great-granddaughters, Margaret and Catherine.

The family will receive friends at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bedford, Va. from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A service in her honor will be held at South Roanoke Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with burial following the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to South Roanoke United Methodist Church, Roanoke, Va.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Sep
15
Service
3:00p.m.
South Roanoke Methodist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
Claude, This is sad news! So often I think of the special times we all enjoyed at SRUMC. Those were good. Not many of us left! Just wanted to let you know you and Lew are in my thoughts and prayers. Anne will be missed.
Marge Dull Youngman
Friend
September 15, 2021
Claude, What wonderful memories we have of Anne and you next door while on Nottingham Rd! Anne was forever making Mary Lou and me feel so welcome as new comers to Roanoke! You and your Appalachian connections were forever bringing light and power back to our neighborhoods which made what could have been a long day or night much shorter! We will always cherish our memories of Anne and hope to see you again soon! Unfortunately we are away in Atlanta where we have a small second home to enjoy our family, grown kids and grandkids! I can only image how Anne and you have enjoyed those grandkids and great grandkids over the years! Peace be with you and your entire family! Stewart and Mary Lou
Mary Lou and Stewart Bruce
September 14, 2021
