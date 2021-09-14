Anne Warren ReynoldsAugust 19, 1927 - September 11, 2021Anne Warren Reynolds of Roanoke passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 11, 2021.Born in Narrows, Va., Anne graduated from Narrows High School and Virginia Intermont College, Bristol, Va. While in college, she met Claude Reynolds, and they were married August, 23, 1947, and spent 74 years together.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Ethel Rogers Warren, and three siblings.Anne was an outstanding wife and wonderful Mother. She was an active participant in PTA, the Roanoke City School Board and the American Red Cross. She later worked in the administrative office at Fieldale-Collinsville High School prior to joining the development office at Hollins College. Her development efforts at Hollins College were quite successful, and her efforts were memorialized with a room named in her honor. She was a long-time member of South Roanoke Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years.Anne is survived by her husband, Claude; son, Lew and daughter-in-law, Judy (Cary, N.C.); granddaughter, Karen Reynolds and husband, Sherm Grant (Vergennes, Vt.); grandson, Brian and wife, Emily (Montclair, N.J.); and granddaughter, Kristin (Reading, Pa.) She was blessed to have three great-grandsons, Miles, Reed and Jude and two great-granddaughters, Margaret and Catherine.The family will receive friends at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bedford, Va. from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A service in her honor will be held at South Roanoke Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with burial following the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford, Va.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be made to South Roanoke United Methodist Church, Roanoke, Va.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.