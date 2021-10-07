Dearest Riddle/Hoover Family, This is a beautiful tribute to Macon and a life well lived. I am honored that I had the chance to get to know her when she was in Virginia last year. She was a true Southern lady and a wonderful mother and grandmother. While it hurts to say goodbye for now, I´m sure she is smiling down on you all as she has reunited with Reverend Riddle. You have two beautiful guardian angels to watch over you. Jill

Jill Hoffman Friend October 6, 2021