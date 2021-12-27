Menu
Anne J. Wolford
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Anne J. (Kinsel) Wolford

December 17, 1938 - December 21, 2021

Anne J. (Kinsel) Wolford, 83, of Blacksburg, Virginia died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Alliance, Ohio on December 17, 1938 and was the daughter of Isabelle (Ricks) and Donald Raymond Kinsel.

Anne was preceded by her husband, John Wolford. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Wolford of the Netherlands and Lara Schiefelbein; son-in-law, William; grandchildren, Evelyn and Noah Schiefelbein of Georgia; and sister, Margaret McDonough of Michigan.

Anne graduated from Redford High School in Michigan and attended Wayne State University, Cornell University, and Virginia Tech where she received her BS, MS, and EdD degrees. She served academically at Michigan State University and Virginia Tech in county and state-wide extension programs, with the American Nursing Credentialing Center Research Institute, and was associated with the Kettering Foundation.

Per Anne's request, there will be no services.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
Dear Lara & JoAnn... So sorry for your loss. Your mom & I tried to get together for coffee on a couple occasions, since your dad passed, but it never happened. We talked on the phone a couple of times. Lara, our Nathan lives in Atlanta. If you want to talk, call me 540-449-5225. We built a house in Brookfield, off Tom's Creek Road 22 1/2 years ago so we aren't in the old neighborhood.
Fred& Lois Baumgartner
Friend
December 27, 2021
