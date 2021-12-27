Anne J. (Kinsel) WolfordDecember 17, 1938 - December 21, 2021Anne J. (Kinsel) Wolford, 83, of Blacksburg, Virginia died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Alliance, Ohio on December 17, 1938 and was the daughter of Isabelle (Ricks) and Donald Raymond Kinsel.Anne was preceded by her husband, John Wolford. She is survived by her daughters, Joanne Wolford of the Netherlands and Lara Schiefelbein; son-in-law, William; grandchildren, Evelyn and Noah Schiefelbein of Georgia; and sister, Margaret McDonough of Michigan.Anne graduated from Redford High School in Michigan and attended Wayne State University, Cornell University, and Virginia Tech where she received her BS, MS, and EdD degrees. She served academically at Michigan State University and Virginia Tech in county and state-wide extension programs, with the American Nursing Credentialing Center Research Institute, and was associated with the Kettering Foundation.Per Anne's request, there will be no services.