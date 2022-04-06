Annie Belle "Boots" Gunter
April 1, 2022
Annie Belle "Boots" Gunter, 83, of Roanoke, formerly of Buchanan, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1954 and after college went to work for what is now Wells Fargo.
She was preceded in death by her special life partner, Harry Bratton; parents, Luther Sr. and Bessie Gunter; brothers and wives, Lawrence and Adeline Gunter, Luther "Pete" and Bernice Gunter, Ray and Mary Gunter; sisters, Tessie Gunter, Nellie Gunter, and Elizabeth Fox; and nephews, David and Gary Keith, and Dale Wells.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Mr. Ray Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 6, 2022.