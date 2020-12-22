Annie J. Parsell



December 27, 1932 - December 20, 2020



Annie J. Parsell, 88, of Pearisburg, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home after a short illness. Annie was born in Giles County on December 27, 1932 to the late Roscoe and Daisy Burton Munsey. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred Parsell and many siblings preceded her as well.



Annie was the perfect example of a Christian with a servant's heart. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking and was always doing missions work for the Shaver Memorial Church in Pearisburg where she was a member.



Annie is survived by her children, Drema Midkiff and husband, Richard of Mt. Hope, W.Va., Shon Parsell and wife, Amy of Riner, Robert "Bobby" Parsell of Pearisbrug, and Basil Parsell of Pearisburg. She is survived by her grandchildren, Cindy Taylor, Vicky Gehman, Regina Snyder, Melissa Midkiff, Greg Parsell, Justin Parsell, Nick Parsell, Molly Parsell and Emalee Boyd. her 10 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Raymond Munsey of Idaho, Benny Munsey and wife, Brenda of Mt. Hope, W.Va., Gladys Harris of Pearisburg, Maebelle Midkiff and husband, Junior of Pearisburg, Martha Cole and husband, Danny Of Pearisburg, and Wilma Midkiff and husband, Joe of Bristol, Va., and a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Merrell Hedrick and the Rev, Richard Midkiff officiating. The burial will take place in the Munsey Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome,com. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke will be serving the family of Annie J. Parsell.



According to the requirements of the CDC, Face Coverings are required.



