HARTMAN
Annie Ruth
January 1, 1929
September 26, 2020
Annie Ruth Hartman, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was born on January 1, 1929, daughter of the late Roy and Gladys Lee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grover Clarence Hartman.
She is survived by her daughter, Novie Bateman; son, Ed Hartman and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Leanne Gilkeson and husband, Scott, Hunter Hartman, and Jason Harrison and wife, Brandy; great grandchildren, McKayla Hartman, Payten Hartman and Dalton Gilkeson; sister, Bobbie Harrison; brother, Richard Lee and wife, Norma; brother-in-law, Cotton Hartman; and sister-in-law, Lois Johnson.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bryant Ratliff officiating.
"Mom's deep faith, her love of family, her infectious laugh, her kindness, her warmth was felt and loved by all who touched her life. We will miss you forever."