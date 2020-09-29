Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Annie Ruth Hartman
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
HARTMAN

Annie Ruth

January 1, 1929

September 26, 2020

Annie Ruth Hartman, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

She was born on January 1, 1929, daughter of the late Roy and Gladys Lee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grover Clarence Hartman.

She is survived by her daughter, Novie Bateman; son, Ed Hartman and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Leanne Gilkeson and husband, Scott, Hunter Hartman, and Jason Harrison and wife, Brandy; great grandchildren, McKayla Hartman, Payten Hartman and Dalton Gilkeson; sister, Bobbie Harrison; brother, Richard Lee and wife, Norma; brother-in-law, Cotton Hartman; and sister-in-law, Lois Johnson.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bryant Ratliff officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

"Mom's deep faith, her love of family, her infectious laugh, her kindness, her warmth was felt and loved by all who touched her life. We will miss you forever."

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.