Annie Lorena Whitlock
November 6, 1931 - December 14, 2021
Annie Lorena Whitlock, 90, passed away at her home in Radford on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald t. and Pansey H. Whitlock; and brothers, James, Maynard and Preston "Tommy".
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Viola and Marshall Ellis; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford.
The Whitlock family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.