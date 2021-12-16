Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Lorena Whitlock
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Annie Lorena Whitlock

November 6, 1931 - December 14, 2021

Annie Lorena Whitlock, 90, passed away at her home in Radford on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald t. and Pansey H. Whitlock; and brothers, James, Maynard and Preston "Tommy".

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Viola and Marshall Ellis; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Frankie Graham officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford.

The Whitlock family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sissy was the sweetest and so loved! Prayers to Dot and the entire family. ❤
Shana Griffith
Friend
December 18, 2021
Annie Whitlock was a special aunt to me! I remember sitting in a swing on the front porch with her laughing and playing. We also walked to church together and the store for candy...God truly has an Angel who now can talk run and play. Thank you Heaven Father for taking her home!!
Sue Ratcliffe
Family
December 16, 2021
I knew this young lady. She was so sweet,when you spoke to her she would have a smile on her face. Thank you Dot what you did for her. She will be missed. Love you Whitlock Family.
Carolyn Bussey
Friend
December 15, 2021
Shorty and the family and I are sorry to hear of this. I'm glad I got to meet her and see the joy she had for life. She always had a smile and was always the first one with a hug for my children when we visited. Dottie and Eddie our prayers are with you and your family.
Carolyn Wise
December 14, 2021
I had a great honor of knowing this sweet lady most of all my life even when I was a little girl sending my thoughts and prayers to Dotie and Eddie
Montana Gwinn
Family
December 14, 2021
Dot and family I am so sorry for your loss .Sending love and prayers
Christy Hodge
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results