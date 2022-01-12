Anthony Vaughan Gallimore



November 5, 1951 - January 1, 2022



Anthony Vaughan Gallimore, age 70 of Holly Hill, Florida and formally of Willis, Virginia passed from this life on Saturday, January 1, 2022 to join those brothers and sisters residing with Jesus. He was a theater owner operator after graduating high school until he joined his family in broadcasting, opening radio station WGFC in Floyd. His ministry consumed much of his time, singing with The Sounds of Harmony and serving in several churches as speaker and minister. Anthony joins his parents, who preceded him in death, Dale Whittington Gallimore and Marie Vaughn Gallimore, and is survived by his brother, Gerald Gallimore of Holly Hill, Florida. No services are planned at this time. A memorial service is planned for later this year in Virginia. His ashes will be interred in the Hylton and Vaughn Cemetery in Willis.



