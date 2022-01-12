Anthony Vaughan Gallimore, age 70 of Holly Hill, Florida and formally of Willis, Virginia passed from this life on Saturday, January 1, 2022 to join those brothers and sisters residing with Jesus. He was a theater owner operator after graduating high school until he joined his family in broadcasting, opening radio station WGFC in Floyd. His ministry consumed much of his time, singing with The Sounds of Harmony and serving in several churches as speaker and minister. Anthony joins his parents, who preceded him in death, Dale Whittington Gallimore and Marie Vaughn Gallimore, and is survived by his brother, Gerald Gallimore of Holly Hill, Florida. No services are planned at this time. A memorial service is planned for later this year in Virginia. His ashes will be interred in the Hylton and Vaughn Cemetery in Willis.
Tony was very much like a Father Figure to me, and my best friend. He helped me through one of the toughest times in my life, and was there for me at my new beginning as Best Man at my wedding and also was my son Ryans Godfather.
He touched many hearts and lives and I will miss him so much. Gerald, our deepest sympathy goes out to you. Please feel free to contact me at any time.
Russ and Jodi Witt and Family
Friend
March 17, 2022
Tony drove my school bus! We always enjoyed listening to him on the radio and hearing him sing. A special person! He will
Be missed by so many!
Delores Akers
January 14, 2022
Tony was one of the folks that welcomed and protected me in high school and he will always be carried in a special place in my heart.
Peggy Vest Wimmer
School
January 13, 2022
Gerald, we are so very sorry to hear of Tony's passing. Tony was a dear friend through the years and we had so many good times together! Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief!
Danny and Carol Vaughn and David and Janet Thomas
January 13, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear of Tony's passing. He was so wonderful and funny! Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers, my heart hurts for everyone who knew him! Love to all
Sheila Gallimore Lusk
January 13, 2022
Condolences Gerald. Tony was always so kind.
Diane Bryant Gray
Friend
January 13, 2022
Gerry, I am so sorry, you're in our thoughts and prayers,if you need anything, we're here
Elsie
January 13, 2022
Gerald, we are so sorry to hear of Tony's passing. He was always so nice to talk to when we worked together. We will be praying for you.