Anthony Wayne "Tony" Shilling



December 13, 2021



Anthony W. "Tony" Shilling, 66, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021, after battling cancer.



He was preceded in death by parents, Emmett Shilling and Hazel Shilling King; sisters, Shirley Brown and Darlene Shilling; and brother, Michael Shilling.



Tony is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Shilling Hairston; son, Bradley Houser; grandchildren, Tierra Brown, Terrell Hairston, and Nevaeh Houser; great-grandchild, Amari Flint; brothers and sisters, Gary Shilling and wife, Jeanette, Barbara Reed and husband, Jerry, and Janet Lawson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



He will be remembered by his sense of humor, wit, and handsome smile. Tony enjoyed sports, camping, fishing, playing pool, etc. He loved Jesus, adored children, enjoyed making people laugh, and highly valued relationships with family and friends.



Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at The Salvation Army, 724 Dale Ave., Roanoke, VA 24013.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.