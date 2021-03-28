Arbutus Jane "Boot" Morgan
August 7, 1937 - March 22, 2021
Arbutus Jane "Boot" Morgan, 83, of Salem, went to Heaven on Monday, March 22, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie and Larue Morgan; a sister, Annabelle Loomis and brother-in-law, Jack Loomis.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eddie Morgan; son, Scott Morgan; daughter, Terri (Jimmy) Richardson; two sisters, Bonnie Hall and Sharon Buzzard; two brothers, Tony Morgan and Tom Norman; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son
305 ROANOKE BLVD. SALEM, VA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.