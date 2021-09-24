Arleen Goble
May 23, 1935 - September 20, 2021
Arleen Goble, 86, was called to her heavenly home early Monday morning, September 20, 2021. She was the second child of four, and the only daughter, born to Bernice and Edward Fowler on May 23, 1935, in Casselton, North Dakota. In 1956, she graduated from The Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing in Bismarck, North Dakota. She entered the Air Force and later married David Goble in May 1963 whom she met at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were married for 49 years until his passing in 2012.
She is survived by her son, the Rev. Mark Goble (Kim), who resides in Memphis; daughter, Holle Cuje of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Evan (Sierra) Goble of Durham, N.C., Trevor Goble of Chicago, Elizabeth Goble of Memphis, and Carly Cuje of Richmond. Arleen was preceded in death by her older brother, Edward. She has two younger brothers, Denny (Renee) and Duane (Ginger) Fowler, both of whom reside in North Dakota.
Arleen was a devout Lutheran Christian who dedicated herself to her family and friends, her profession, and the Church. We thank God for blessing us with her. We will dearly miss her but know that because of Christ, His cross and resurrection, we will see her again.
In lieu of flowers the family asks the memorials be given to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
; www.michaeljfox.org/donate
(if you use this link, please click on the "Donate in Tribute" tab.) The mailing address is "Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777 NY, NY 10163. Memorials may also be given to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Services will be held at a later date.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2021.