Arlene Martin Brammer
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Arlene Martin Brammer

Arlene Martin Brammer, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the age of 99. She was born on December 22, 1922. Mrs. Brammer was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, W. Jack Brammer.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn B. and Stephen Pagans of Glade Hill, Va. and her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth J. and Martha C. Brammer of Acworth, Ga. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Erin Brammer of Kennesaw, Ga., Katelyn Brammer of Decatur, Ga., and Amelia Pagans of Glade Hill, Va.

We wish to extend a special thank you to her caregiver during her final days, Beverly Rutter. There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park with the Rev. Tom Harvey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gideons International. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynn, Steve, Amelia, Kenneth and family: Arlene was a great friend and lady here and I know she is enjoying her new home in heaven now. Sending arms of love to ya'll. From: Brenda and Ronnie
Brenda and Ronnie Tyree
Friend
January 11, 2022
Lynn, Kenneth and families, I´m sorry to read of your mother´s death. She had a very long life, but I´m sure it´s still hard! Just wanted you to know you are in my prayers!
Donna Bowling
January 10, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. She was blessed to have such a loving family.
Gary and Nancy Hahn
Friend
January 10, 2022
