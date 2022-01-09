Arlene Martin BrammerArlene Martin Brammer, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the age of 99. She was born on December 22, 1922. Mrs. Brammer was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, W. Jack Brammer.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn B. and Stephen Pagans of Glade Hill, Va. and her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth J. and Martha C. Brammer of Acworth, Ga. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Erin Brammer of Kennesaw, Ga., Katelyn Brammer of Decatur, Ga., and Amelia Pagans of Glade Hill, Va.We wish to extend a special thank you to her caregiver during her final days, Beverly Rutter. There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park with the Rev. Tom Harvey officiating.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gideons International. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.