Arturo Moncupa "Art" Ybañez
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Arturo "Art" Moncupa Ybañez

April 6, 1935 - March 2, 2021

Arturo Moncupa Ybañez, AIA, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday March 2, 2021, after a year-long battle against MDS.

He was born in April of 1935 in Dumaguette City, Philippines. Art received his degree in Architecture from Cebu Institute of Technology. Art is survived by sisters, Viola and Luz; wife, Goli; children, Shelah (James), Sheldon (Dao), and Sharon (Scott); and grandkids, Cortney, Aaron, CJ, Audric, and Gabi.

Art is a founding member of the Philippine American Association of the Roanoke Valley and will be always known as a great advocate for sharing the diverse culture of his home country with others. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family building and flying model planes, competing on the tennis court, or fishing from the beach shore.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Ave., Roanoke. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the MDS foundation, Academy of Model Aeronautics Foundation, or to the USTA Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Mar
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Sheldon, I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your father. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Sincerely Nitin
Nitin Tapase
March 23, 2021
Saying goodbye is never easy. I am deeply sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family.
Govardhan Ganireddy
March 16, 2021
Goli You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. GOD bless....
Dianna Via
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your lose. Great memories from Silver Sneakers.
Mickie Fleming
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss Art will be missed at rvrc. He was a great man and friend , I really did learn a lot about building and covering airplanes from him. He was always in good spirits and a joy to be around
mike fetz
March 6, 2021
Your Blacksburg Tennis Family
March 6, 2021
Sheldon & family. My condolences on the passing of Art. Although, it's been a number of years, I remember him and his quiet dignity and charm. May his memory be for a blessing.
Alan Guyes
March 6, 2021
