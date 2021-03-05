Arturo "Art" Moncupa Ybañez
April 6, 1935 - March 2, 2021
Arturo Moncupa Ybañez, AIA, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday March 2, 2021, after a year-long battle against MDS.
He was born in April of 1935 in Dumaguette City, Philippines. Art received his degree in Architecture from Cebu Institute of Technology. Art is survived by sisters, Viola and Luz; wife, Goli; children, Shelah (James), Sheldon (Dao), and Sharon (Scott); and grandkids, Cortney, Aaron, CJ, Audric, and Gabi.
Art is a founding member of the Philippine American Association of the Roanoke Valley and will be always known as a great advocate for sharing the diverse culture of his home country with others. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family building and flying model planes, competing on the tennis court, or fishing from the beach shore.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Ave., Roanoke. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.
Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the MDS foundation, Academy of Model Aeronautics Foundation, or to the USTA Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.