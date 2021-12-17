Menu
Audrey Ullmann Boggs
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Audrey Ullmann Boggs

July 22, 1924 - December 2, 2021

Audrey Aldridge Ullmann Boggs, 97, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 2, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The Rev. Dr. David Compton will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42. E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, the Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Boggs, I`m sorry for your loss, please take comfort in knowing that God cares personally for you and your family.
JP
December 14, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16, 17.
DT
December 14, 2021
