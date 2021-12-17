Audrey Ullmann Boggs
July 22, 1924 - December 2, 2021
Audrey Aldridge Ullmann Boggs, 97, died peacefully at home on Thursday, December 2, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The Rev. Dr. David Compton will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42. E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, the Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, or a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.