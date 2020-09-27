LINDSEY
Audrey Carlson
September 17, 2020
Audrey Carlson Lindsey, 95, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Audrey was the daughter of the late James F. and Catherine Austin Carlson. She was predeceased by her husband, Emmett W. Lindsey, and sister, Vera C. Olsen.
She was a member of Rosalind Hills Baptist Church, Electa Chapter #33 Order of the Eastern Star, and GFWC–VA Women's Club of Roanoke.
Surviving is her god daughter, Beth Keehne Cotton of Charlotte, N.C.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Joe Elmore.
Memorials may be made to Rosalind Hills Baptist Church, 2712 Brandon Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015; Electa Chapter #33 Order of the Eastern Star, 2951 Fleetwood Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015; or Heartland Hospice, 2800 Electric Road, #105C, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.