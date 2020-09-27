Menu
Audrey Carlson Lindsey
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
LINDSEY

Audrey Carlson

September 17, 2020

Audrey Carlson Lindsey, 95, of Roanoke, Va., died on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Audrey was the daughter of the late James F. and Catherine Austin Carlson. She was predeceased by her husband, Emmett W. Lindsey, and sister, Vera C. Olsen.

She was a member of Rosalind Hills Baptist Church, Electa Chapter #33 Order of the Eastern Star, and GFWC–VA Women's Club of Roanoke.

Surviving is her god daughter, Beth Keehne Cotton of Charlotte, N.C.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Joe Elmore.

Memorials may be made to Rosalind Hills Baptist Church, 2712 Brandon Ave., Roanoke, VA 24015; Electa Chapter #33 Order of the Eastern Star, 2951 Fleetwood Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015; or Heartland Hospice, 2800 Electric Road, #105C, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
