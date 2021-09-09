Menu
Audrey Jane Hamner
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Audrey Jane Hamner

September 7, 2021

Audrey Jane Hamner, 90, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Audrey was born in Schuyler, Virginia, daughter of the late Earl and Doris Hamner. She was also preceded in death by her son, Anthony Hankins; four brothers, Earl Hamner Jr., Cliff Hamner, Bill Hamner, and Jim Hamner; and a sister, Marion Hawkes.

Audrey retired from the American Red Cross after many years of service as a Donor Resource Consultant. Before her career at the Red Cross, she worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Audrey is fondly remembered by many fans of the Homecoming movie, and the very popular show The Waltons. She was the sister represented by Erin. She loved getting to meet the fans and they loved her.

She is survived by her four children, John Hankins (Cherri), Joe Hamner, Jim Hankins, and Wendy Huffman (Gene); daughter-in-law, Diane Hankins; six grandchildren, Harrison Hankins (Lauren), Phoebe Hankins, Virginia Hankins, Joe Hankins, Michael Huffman (Anna), and Ashley Huffman; three great-grandchildren, Greyson Hankins, Adeline Hankins, and Owen Huffman. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Jamerson; brother, Paul Hamner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Audrey loved driving on the parkway. She took joy in the changing seasons, the falling leaves and spotting deer. She loved red lipstick, dangly earrings and a good peppermint patty. Most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered most of all for her kindness and love which she shared abundantly.

A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Service
12:30p.m.
Goodview Baptist Church
1057 Grace Ct., Goodview, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. You have truly lost a treasure! I worked with her at the Roanoke Civic Center. I always loved talking to her and listening to her stories. She was such a nice and sweet person! God Bless you all, Delores
Delores Watkins
September 10, 2021
To Ms. Hamner were big fans of THE WALTONS, and probably never missed an episode! Sending prayers and sincere sympathy to this wonderful woman´s family! My prayer is that God will wrap his arms around her family and give them strength and guidance to make it through this rough time!
John,Lynn,Jennifer& Johanna Cooper
September 9, 2021
Audrey was a friend of my mothers for more than sixty years. I will always remember the dinners with the "Ladies of Hollowell Avenue" when they'd invite me to have dinner with them. I loved listening to their stories. It was such a privilege to be with them when the "Ladies of Hollowell Avenue" gathered one last time a couple of years ago at Our Lady of the Valley when my mother was recovering from an illness there. My most sincere condolences to Audrey's family. She was indeed a sweet, and special woman. My family is indeed very sad that Audrey has left us but we are also thankful for her friendship and that she's no longer suffering from the illness she lived with for so many years. Audrey will have a special place in all our hearts for as long as we live and beyond.
Sidney Vaught (Son of Irene Stanley)
Friend
September 9, 2021
Wendy, so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Sharon Lehman
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Audrey was such a sweet, kind lady. My husband and I always enjoyed going to dinner with her and my brother, George. I know her loss will leave heartache in your family. I hope she knew how much she was loved and appreciated for the kind lady she was.
Elaine Hutchinson St. Clair
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results