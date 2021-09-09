Audrey was a friend of my mothers for more than sixty years. I will always remember the dinners with the "Ladies of Hollowell Avenue" when they'd invite me to have dinner with them. I loved listening to their stories. It was such a privilege to be with them when the "Ladies of Hollowell Avenue" gathered one last time a couple of years ago at Our Lady of the Valley when my mother was recovering from an illness there. My most sincere condolences to Audrey's family. She was indeed a sweet, and special woman. My family is indeed very sad that Audrey has left us but we are also thankful for her friendship and that she's no longer suffering from the illness she lived with for so many years. Audrey will have a special place in all our hearts for as long as we live and beyond.

Sidney Vaught (Son of Irene Stanley) Friend September 9, 2021