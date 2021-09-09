Audrey Jane Hamner
September 7, 2021
Audrey Jane Hamner, 90, of Vinton, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Audrey was born in Schuyler, Virginia, daughter of the late Earl and Doris Hamner. She was also preceded in death by her son, Anthony Hankins; four brothers, Earl Hamner Jr., Cliff Hamner, Bill Hamner, and Jim Hamner; and a sister, Marion Hawkes.
Audrey retired from the American Red Cross after many years of service as a Donor Resource Consultant. Before her career at the Red Cross, she worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Audrey is fondly remembered by many fans of the Homecoming movie, and the very popular show The Waltons. She was the sister represented by Erin. She loved getting to meet the fans and they loved her.
She is survived by her four children, John Hankins (Cherri), Joe Hamner, Jim Hankins, and Wendy Huffman (Gene); daughter-in-law, Diane Hankins; six grandchildren, Harrison Hankins (Lauren), Phoebe Hankins, Virginia Hankins, Joe Hankins, Michael Huffman (Anna), and Ashley Huffman; three great-grandchildren, Greyson Hankins, Adeline Hankins, and Owen Huffman. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Jamerson; brother, Paul Hamner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey loved driving on the parkway. She took joy in the changing seasons, the falling leaves and spotting deer. She loved red lipstick, dangly earrings and a good peppermint patty. Most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered most of all for her kindness and love which she shared abundantly.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 19, 2021.