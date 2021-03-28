Azolea "Lee" Materne Rowland
November 30, 1927 - March 24, 2021
Azolea "Lee" M. Rowland, 93, of Salem, Virginia, was called home to worship alongside her Lord and Savior Jesus on Wednesday March 24, 2021.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Minnie Materne; her brother, Murphy Materne; and her husband, Curtis Rowland.
Lee is survived by her children, Don Rowland (Trish), Pat Lumsden (David), and Jerry Rowland (Kay); seven grandchildren, Scott, Todd, Tanti, Melissa, Jessica, Jesse and Simone; eight great-grandchildren, Kyle, Macy, Kristen, Sierra, Brenden, Chance, Logan, and Jayden; and three great-great-grandchildren, Brandon, Daisy, and Easton.
Lee leaves a legacy of faithfully serving her family, church, friends, neighbors and her community. Lee taught children's Sunday school at Crystal Spring Baptist church for 40 years. Lee served passionately at the Roanoke Rescue Mission for decades, serving holiday meals, making blankets, delivering baked goods each week, cleaning and raising money to help support their ministries. Lee's most cherished project for the mission was "Curt's Mile of Pennies." Lee decided to put her grief into action to help support the Mission that she and Curt loved so much. Lee began placing donation jars around the community to collect pennies in honor and memory of her late husband Curt. To date Lee has raised over $43,800.00 (51.88 miles) with her project in memory of Curt. Lee sacrificed much of her time with joy to help others in need. She called herself the energizer bunny, she wasn't happy unless she was on the go, go, go! Her efforts at the Mission have impacted thousands of people in the Roanoke Valley all for the glory of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and Brookdale Assisted Living for all of their care that they gave to her in her final season of life.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Jeff Dickson and Pastor Terry Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission designated to the "Curtis Mile of Pennies." Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.