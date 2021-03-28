On behalf of my sisters, BetteWeber and Judith Clifford, we extend our love, sympathy and prayers to the family. We are the granddaughters of Lee's Aunt Lula Mae Ferguson. We have many memories of Lee and her kindness and love for her family, especially our parents Clarence and Virginia Ferguson. May God bless each of you and grant you His comfort and peace.

Donna Ferguson McCrumb March 29, 2021