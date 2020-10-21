WHITWELL
Barbara Ann
October 20, 2020
Barbara Ann Whitwell, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She served as Principal and Director of The Achievement Center, School for Children with Learning Disabilities in Roanoke, Virginia from 1979 to 2003. Many children in the Roanoke community benefited from her service at the school.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William Livingston "Tony" Whitwell; son, Gordon Clark Whitwell and his wife, Carla Rachel Whitwell; and a granddaughter, Maya Katherine Whitwell.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.