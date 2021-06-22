Barbara H. Baker
March 2, 1931 - June 19, 2021
Barbara Aileen Hughes Baker, 90, widow of Claude Edward Baker, to whom she was married for 65 years, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
She was born in Roanoke, the daughter of the late William B. Hughes and the late Dorothy Camper Hughes. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Tammy Baker. Barbara worked for many years as a medical assistant and loved being outside doing yardwork.
She will be missed and remembered by her children, Claudette Martin (Steven), and Kevin Baker; grandchildren, Samantha Martin and her fiancé, Mike Webb, Christine Rollins (Michael), and Erica Schurdell (Allen); great-grandchildren, Alexis Murphy, Dylan Murphy, Natalie Rollins, and Bryn Schurdell; sisters, Margaret Hammond and Geraldine Morris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com
.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.