Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara H. Baker
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Barbara H. Baker

March 2, 1931 - June 19, 2021

Barbara Aileen Hughes Baker, 90, widow of Claude Edward Baker, to whom she was married for 65 years, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

She was born in Roanoke, the daughter of the late William B. Hughes and the late Dorothy Camper Hughes. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Tammy Baker. Barbara worked for many years as a medical assistant and loved being outside doing yardwork.

She will be missed and remembered by her children, Claudette Martin (Steven), and Kevin Baker; grandchildren, Samantha Martin and her fiancé, Mike Webb, Christine Rollins (Michael), and Erica Schurdell (Allen); great-grandchildren, Alexis Murphy, Dylan Murphy, Natalie Rollins, and Bryn Schurdell; sisters, Margaret Hammond and Geraldine Morris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
THINKING, AND PRAYING, FOR YOU DURNING THIS JOURNEY. I ASK GOD TO GIVE YOU PEACE BEYOND ALL UNDERSTANDING.
SUSIE DOBBS GIBBS
Friend
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results