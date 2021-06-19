Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Minnix Bower
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Barbara Minnix Bower

October 8, 1932 - June 16, 2021

Barbara Minnix Bower passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Pooler, Ga. She was born in Roanoke, Va. on October 8, 1932, to Jessie and Allie Minnix. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin Bower; sister, Violet Long, brothers, Leo and Kenneth Minnix; and grandson, Nicholas Sherman.

She is survived by sons, Mark (Gwen), Michael (Pam); daughters, Vicki Sherman, Robin (Phillip) Houchins, Charlene Bostic, Tammy Hash (Dean Kicklighter); stepson, David Anderson (Cathy); sister, Cecelia Pruitt; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I AM SO VERY VERY SORRY FOR YOUR GREAT LOSS. SINCE ILOST MOM AND DAD IT SEEMS WE LOST TOUCH WITH EACH OTHER.
Rose Basham
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results