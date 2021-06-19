Barbara Minnix Bower



October 8, 1932 - June 16, 2021



Barbara Minnix Bower passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Pooler, Ga. She was born in Roanoke, Va. on October 8, 1932, to Jessie and Allie Minnix. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin Bower; sister, Violet Long, brothers, Leo and Kenneth Minnix; and grandson, Nicholas Sherman.



She is survived by sons, Mark (Gwen), Michael (Pam); daughters, Vicki Sherman, Robin (Phillip) Houchins, Charlene Bostic, Tammy Hash (Dean Kicklighter); stepson, David Anderson (Cathy); sister, Cecelia Pruitt; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 19, 2021.