Barbara Shaver BullionNovember 3, 1954 - January 2, 2022Barbara Shaver Bullion, 67, of Christiansburg, Va. went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 2, 2021 with her family by her side. Barbara was born in Giles County on November 3, 1954.She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Pearl Shaver; sister, Carolyn Moore and two special brothers-in-law. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Paul Bullion; daughters, Angie (Jimmy) Trump; Elisha Lytton and Tammy (David) Byrd; Son, Allen (Donna) Bullion; sisters, Patsy Reynolds, Joyce Phillips, Shelby (Steve) Akers and Debbie Hall; Seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. at Sowders Chapel Baptist Church, 2641 Alleghany Springs Rd. Shawsville, Va. with Pastor's Lanny Belcher and Mike Johnston officiating.