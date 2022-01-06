Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Shaver Bullion
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Barbara Shaver Bullion

November 3, 1954 - January 2, 2022

Barbara Shaver Bullion, 67, of Christiansburg, Va. went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 2, 2021 with her family by her side. Barbara was born in Giles County on November 3, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Pearl Shaver; sister, Carolyn Moore and two special brothers-in-law. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Paul Bullion; daughters, Angie (Jimmy) Trump; Elisha Lytton and Tammy (David) Byrd; Son, Allen (Donna) Bullion; sisters, Patsy Reynolds, Joyce Phillips, Shelby (Steve) Akers and Debbie Hall; Seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. at Sowders Chapel Baptist Church, 2641 Alleghany Springs Rd. Shawsville, Va. with Pastor's Lanny Belcher and Mike Johnston officiating.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sowders Chapel Baptist Church
2641 Alleghany Springs Rd., Shawsville, VA
Jan
7
Service
11:00a.m.
Sowders Chapel Baptist Church
2641 Alleghany Springs Rd., Shawsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.