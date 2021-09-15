Remembering this very special lady & her dear family. So many fun memories of the Farmer houses, Belmont, Craig Springs, Barfy, and on and on I could go. So glad our family got to see Barbara at the last Belmont reunion. Becky, Suzanne, Barry & Tommy, my prayers are with you today & in the days to come. May you find peace in knowing your Mom & Dad are reunited & you will see them again. Hugs to you all!

Donna Akers Lambert Friend September 16, 2021