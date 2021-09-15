Barbara Zollman Farmer
September 12, 2021
Barbara Zollman Farmer passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after complications with cancer.
Barbara and her beloved predeceased husband, Thomas L. Farmer, were lifetime residents of Roanoke, Va. They were married for 51 years.
Barbara graduated from Jefferson High School and devoted her career to Kroger where she was employed for over 40 years. At Kroger, she earned the reputation of delivering outstanding service to the company and her customers.
Outside of work, Barbara dedicated her time to family, church, volunteering and excelling her skills playing the flute.
Barbara was a lifetime member of Belmont Christian Church. At Belmont, Barbara served as Deacon, taught Sunday School, and cared for children in the nursery for numerous years. She also was an excellent cook. She prepared breakfast, lunch, and dinners for many church events.
While able, she volunteered each Friday at RAM House (Roanoke Area Ministries) cooking and serving lunch to those in need. Because of her outstanding work, she was honored as "Volunteer of the Year" highlighting her devotion and commitment to RAM. Barbara's beloved hobby was playing the flute. She widened her musical talent by also performing on the alto flute. She participated in the Roanoke Valley Community Band and the Pantasia Flute Choir. Her spiritual nature was filled by serving others, performing on the flutes, and worshiping at Belmont Christian Church.
Her family was her pride and joy. She leaves four children, Tom Farmer Jr. (Gwen) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Barry Farmer (Lynne) of Roanoke, Suzanne Flynn (Geoffrey) of Madison, N.J., and Becky McIntyre (Will) of Mooresville, N.C. She delighted in the love of her nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She leaves her beloved and devoted siblings, brother, James Zollman (Nancy); and sister, Nancy Zollman.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.