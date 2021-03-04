Barbara M. Glass
February 25, 1935 - March 1, 2021
Barbara M. Glass, 86, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. The service will be broadcast live at www.johnmoakey.com
as well. The use of face masks and social distancing will be practiced.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153 - www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.