Barbara M. Glass
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Barbara M. Glass

February 25, 1935 - March 1, 2021

Barbara M. Glass, 86, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, with a visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. The service will be broadcast live at www.johnmoakey.com as well. The use of face masks and social distancing will be practiced.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153 - www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
You are all in our thoughts & prayers at this time of loss. Love
Joanne R Martin & Jeff Martin
March 4, 2021
