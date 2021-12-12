Barbara Ann Thomas Hale
March 17, 1937 - December 10, 2021
Barbara Ann Thomas Hale, 84, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born March 17, 1937 in Prince George's County, Maryland and preceded in death by her parents, James William and Pearl Virginia Boswell Thomas; brothers, James Benjamin Thomas and James Marshall Thomas; sisters, Mary J. Warren and Margaret M. Warren; and father of her children, Rodney A. Hale.
Bobbie attended Galatia Presbyterian Church and worked at Gala/Kelley's Market for over 30 years and was a people person who would talk to anyone whether she knew them or not.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Stephanie Hale of Roanoke; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Dale Smith of Eagle Rock; grandchildren, Rob (Tressa) Smith of Roanoke, Matthew (Katie) Smith of Bridgewater, James Hale of Roanoke, Katherine Hale of Roanoke, Mark (Amanda) Hartman of Roanoke, Nathan (Amanda) Hartman of Virginia Beach; great-grandchildren, Selah Smith, Abigail Kate Smith, and Lilith Hartman; brother, Steven Thomas of New Market, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with funeral services at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the the Rev. Robert McRae officiting. Interment will follow in Galatia Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Carrington Place for their comfort care during her stay. Flowers are beautiful, however the family wishes donations be made to the Eagle Rock Fire and Rescue or the Galatia Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.