Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Thompson Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
2214 Austinville Road
Austinville, VA
Barbara Thompson Hall

Barbara Thompson Hall, 66, of Dublin, passed away on September 24, 2021, at Regency Assisted Living Following complications from several stroke earlier this year. She was preceded in death by her parents, June Whitaker Thompson and Herman Brown Thompson, and her brother and sister-in-law L.D. and Alta Thompson.

Barbara was a long time employee of Virginia Department of Transportation. She loved her family, being outdoors, spending time with friends and tending to her beautiful flowers, these were the joys of her life.

Barbara is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Michael Kohl, of Grottoes, Va.; three grandchildren, Gwenna, Eli and Ivy, and many loving friends that have been a wonderful support through the years.

The family is thankful that she is at rest and will celebrate her life with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Saunders Cemetery, Max Meadows, Va. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your favorite chariy or church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, is serving the Hall family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Saunders Cemetery
Max Meadows, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Reese Funeral Home - Austinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Angi, We are so sorry to hear about your mom. We love you and are sending our thoughts and prayers to you for comfort and peace during this difficult time. Please let us know if you need anything. Eddie and Joyce
Eddie and Joyce Farmer
Family
September 28, 2021
Angie we are so sorry for your loss, we are thinking about you and keeping you all in our prayers. Love, Jack & Melinda
Jack & Melinda Sarver
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results