Barbara Caldwell Hensley
November 6, 1945 - December 15, 2021
Barbara Sue Caldwell Hensley, 76, of Salem, went to be with her loved ones who have gone on before her on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. at Den Hill Cemetery in Christiansburg for the interment.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.