Barbara Caldwell Hensley
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Barbara Caldwell Hensley

November 6, 1945 - December 15, 2021

Barbara Sue Caldwell Hensley, 76, of Salem, went to be with her loved ones who have gone on before her on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. at Den Hill Cemetery in Christiansburg for the interment.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Dec
21
Service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Dec
21
Interment
1:00p.m.
Den Hill Cemetery
Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
