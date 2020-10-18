Humbert
Barbara Jean
July 12, 1934
October 13, 2020
Barbara Jean Humbert age 86, of Troutville, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the daughter the late Gordon Goodwin and Oneida Dooley Smith and was born on July 12, 1934, in Troutville, where she had lived her entire life.
Barbara enjoyed interior design. She developed a subdivision called Chadwick Subdivision and she also was involved in decorating the Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba. Alongside interior design, Barbara enjoyed reading a good book.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Wayne and Jerry Gordon Smith. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Claude Samuel "CS" Humbert Jr.; nieces and nephews, Rod (Lisa) Smith of Christiansburg, Jeff Smith of Troutville, Adam (Cassie) Smith of Botetourt, and Marisa (Jimmy) Smith of Daleville.
A graveside service honoring Barbara's life with be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Daleville Cemetery. Patrick Starkey will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made to Barbara's Family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.