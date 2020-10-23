SinkBarbara JeanOctober 21, 2020Barbara Jean Sink, age 77, of Rocky Mount, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay B. and Elsie M. Sink.Ms. Sink was a longtime member of Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed traveling and visited several countries over the years. She retired from Roanoke Fashions after 41 years of service. Barbara loved children, having taught them through the church, Honey Tree and Life Academy.She is survived by her brother, Danny Sink (Sherry); nephew, Brian Sink; niece, Kathryn Porter (David); great-nephews, Samuel, Benjamin and Jacob; uncle, Bobby Anderson; special relatives, Christine Saul, Judy Hale and many other cousins.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren, 2363 Brick Church Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Greg Broyles officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.