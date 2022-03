It was not until today 8/30/2021 that I learned of Mrs. Barbara's passing. She was without a doubt an angel for every person and dog who ever met her. She is one of those people that I thank God he allowed me to meet. She always had a kind word and a beautiful smile. I know my dogs Paris Hilton and Gizmo were at the pearly gates to meet her where she entered and pet each of them on their head. I think the hardest part is seeing that she died on my birthday and I did not get to say goodbye. I will remember you forever. Love Carlissa & Bear Claws.

Carlissa Brooks-Ashley Friend August 30, 2021