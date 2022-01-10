Barbara and I enjoyed making music together at Christ Community Church in Penhook for years. I have missed her and the joyful times we had playing piano and organ duets every Sunday. She was so youthful and fun. All you had to do was name a tune and there she would go playing it. I have thought of her so many times. I am thankful for and cherish the memories of our musical times. I will continue to miss her!

Sylvia Curl January 12, 2022