Barbara Graham King
November 5, 1933 - December 11, 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Barbara Graham King, Chink, Mom, Nanny, of Charlotte, died peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020. Barbara was born November 5, 1933 in Radford, Va., the only child of the late Agnes and Millard Graham. Barbara was married, one month short of 68 years, to the love of her life, Gordon Clinton King Jr.,
Barbara spent her life being the wind beneath Gordon's wings. Her life was full of family, friends and laughter. She was a good and faithful friend. Barbara found happiness in helping the less fortunate. Always sharing her blessings with others. She loved gardening, the beach, playing bridge and entertaining.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Gordon Michael King (Susan), Ute King Tucker (Ed), Norman Graham King (Carole), Terry King Garris (James). Barbara was blessed with and loved her seven grandchildren, Nicole Danna, Shane King, Graham Tucker, Grace Bailey, Jamie Lindsey and Clint Garris. Barbara was beyond blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Luke, Zack and Lindsey Danna, Ryel and Rawlings Tucker, Sutton and Tucker Bailey.
Barbara will be taken back home to Radford, Va. and put to rest next to her husband, Gordon. A private family service will follow.
Memorials may be made to the Fincastle United Methodist Church, 137 S. Church Street, Fincastle, VA 24090
A special thanks to Kelly Simon and the caregivers at The Cypress of Charlotte.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.