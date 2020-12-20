Barbara Nell Slusher Long
August 2, 1931 - December 10, 2020
With heavy hearts, we announce that our dear mother and grandmother, Barbara Nell Slusher Long of Fairlawn, passed away at Carilion Medical Center NRV, surrounded by her loved ones, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the age of 89.
Born in Willis, Va., she grew up in Radford. She was married to the love of her life, Wilbur Long, for 60 years. She loved to laugh and could always be counted on the lighten the mood with her antics. Her personality was contagious and she never met a stranger. She had a passion for shopping which was indulged by her family. As a dedicated mother, she loved fiercely. She was a caregiver for children whom she adored, and although she was paid, she never considered it work. Her strength and vivaciousness were a gift to those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband and six siblings.
She is survived by her devoted children, Gary Long, Rhonda Houchins, and Kimberly Long. She will live on in the hearts of her grandchildren, great- granddaughters, and great-great-granddaughter, who revered her.
In a celebration of a life well-lived, a memorial service will be conducted by Jehovah's Witnesses at a later date.
May her memory be a blessing.
The Long family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.