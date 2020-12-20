Menu
Barbara Nell Slusher Long
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Barbara Nell Slusher Long

August 2, 1931 - December 10, 2020

With heavy hearts, we announce that our dear mother and grandmother, Barbara Nell Slusher Long of Fairlawn, passed away at Carilion Medical Center NRV, surrounded by her loved ones, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the age of 89.

Born in Willis, Va., she grew up in Radford. She was married to the love of her life, Wilbur Long, for 60 years. She loved to laugh and could always be counted on the lighten the mood with her antics. Her personality was contagious and she never met a stranger. She had a passion for shopping which was indulged by her family. As a dedicated mother, she loved fiercely. She was a caregiver for children whom she adored, and although she was paid, she never considered it work. Her strength and vivaciousness were a gift to those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband and six siblings.

She is survived by her devoted children, Gary Long, Rhonda Houchins, and Kimberly Long. She will live on in the hearts of her grandchildren, great- granddaughters, and great-great-granddaughter, who revered her.

In a celebration of a life well-lived, a memorial service will be conducted by Jehovah's Witnesses at a later date.

May her memory be a blessing.

The Long family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
Dear Family of Barbara,
We are so very sorry for your lost. We always enjoyed talking and visiting with your Mom. She was a special lady and beautiful sister whom we loved. We will look forward to seeing her in paradise.
Our love and condolence to her beautful family.
Love,
Dennis & Rita Stephens
Rita Stephens
Friend
January 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Ginger and John Radford
Friend
December 21, 2020
Rhonda, I just found out that your precious Mom passed away. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. I would have been in touch before now if I had known. She was an awesome lady and so much fun to be around. Love and hugs for you and the family. Dana
Dana Pugh
Friend
December 21, 2020
Aunt Nell you will be in my heart forever I loved you so very much.
Shirley Heath
Family
December 19, 2020
RHONDA ,
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY ,PRAYERS AND LOVE . SHE WAS A LOVELY LADY .
DEENA COLEMAN
DEENA COLEMAN
Friend
December 17, 2020
Rhonda, Kim and Gary I was so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. She was always so happy for me and Mom to come for a visit and her laugh could light up the room. Beth and Marshall sent me the notice. I no longer live in Roanoke so I'm out of touch with most of the old friends. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Much Love
Janie Browning
Friend
December 16, 2020
Rhonda and family, So sorry for your loss.
Cindy Peek
December 16, 2020
