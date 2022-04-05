Menu
Barbara Parker
Barbara Parker

Barbara Parker, 87, of Roanoke, passed away on April 2, 2022. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 5, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
April 5, 2022
Ms. Barbara Parker, Was A Childhood Roanoke, Friend Of My Beloved Deceased Mother, Reva Mae Tyree. I
I Will Always Remember The Decades Of Visiting Between The Both Of Them, So Many Awesome Memories & Love.
To Her Daughter, & From My Deceased Uncle William Baskett, You Have My Deepest Sympathy. Sincerely, CW Tyree-Hawkins. www.cwhawkins.org cwhawkins.com Albany, New York
Cheryl Warner-Hawkins
Family
April 4, 2022
