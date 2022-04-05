Ms. Barbara Parker, Was A Childhood Roanoke, Friend Of My Beloved Deceased Mother, Reva Mae Tyree. I

I Will Always Remember The Decades Of Visiting Between The Both Of Them, So Many Awesome Memories & Love.

To Her Daughter, & From My Deceased Uncle William Baskett, You Have My Deepest Sympathy. Sincerely, CW Tyree-Hawkins. www.cwhawkins.org cwhawkins.com Albany, New York

Cheryl Warner-Hawkins Family April 4, 2022