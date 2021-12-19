Barbara "Bobbi" Minnix Peters
June 23, 1932 - December 18, 2021
Barbara "Bobbi" M. Peters passed away on December 18, 2021, at the age of 89, peacefully in her home. She was born on June 23, 1932.
Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Elsie Minnix; her sisters, Marie Hager and Betty Abshire; and her brothers-in-law, Dick Hager and Woody Guthrie.
Surviving is Bobbi's husband, Alvin Peters; her sister, Patricia Guthrie; her brother-in-law, Thomas Abshire and Carolyn Walker; niece and nephews, Cindy Ulrey (Denny), Jimmy Guthrie (Janie), and Todd Abshire (Teke); and many great-nieces and a great-nephew. She has several great-great-nieces and nephews and was so excited to meet them.
Bobbie had a fulfilled and thriving life. Bobbi loved her family, being together and decorating for the holidays and other celebrations. She was the best cook in Wirtz and liked cooking for family and friends. Bobbi was an avid golfer for many years at Waterfront County Club and enjoyed her many friends there. Bobbi loved shopping, needlepoint, her pets and growing beautiful flowers.
The family would like to thank Bobbi's dedicated caregivers and Hospice nurses Tammy and Colby who took such good care of her.
The family respectfully requests no food at the home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Promedica Hospice, 800 Electric Road, SW, Suite 105C, Roanoke, VA 24018-3549.
Graveside services will be private.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount, Virginia. www.connerbowman.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.