Barbara A. RatliffJune 13, 2021Barbara A. Ratliff, 83 of New Castle, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, June 13, 2021.Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Paitsel Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Williams Cemetery, Newport, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Paitsel Funeral Home.Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com