Barbara Silvea Helms
Helms

Barbara Silvea

November 5, 2020

Barbara Silvea Helms, 73, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" Helms Sr.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mickey and Glenda Helms, Michael and Mechele Helms; grandchildren, Santana, Chris, Michael, and Anna; great-grandchildren, Lily, Elizabeth, Natalie, and Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
