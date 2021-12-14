Barbara Ann Simmons
November 17, 1935 - December 10, 2021
Barbara A. Simmons, 86, of Bedford, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021.
She was born in Franklin County on November 17, 1935, daughter of the late William B. and Mary Katherine Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Winford "Wink" Simmons; her son, Michael Simmons; two brothers, Silas Cooper (Jane) and William B. Cooper Jr.; and son-in-law, David Witt.
Barbara proudly served as Deputy-Matron for the Bedford County Sheriff's Department for 30 years. Barbara and Wink were the last jailers in the commonwealth to live at the jail.
She was a faithful longtime member of Pecks Baptist Church. Barbara lived her life following Christ's example. She had a servant's heart. Everyone she encountered became her friend.
Barbara was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Witt and Cheryl Martin (Mark); three grandchildren, Megan Bright, Casey Dollahan (Josh), and Caleb Martin; great-granddaughter, Winifred Anne Dollahan; a brother, David Cooper (Wanda); a sister, Joyce Cooper; brother-in-law, Elmer Simmons; sisters-in-law, Doris Simmons and Sue Cooper; her beloved protector, Sugar Belle; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at the graveside at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Martin Memorial Cemetery (behind Clearbrook Baptist Church). Her pastor, Bryan Sheehan will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her name to Pecks Baptist Church, 1020 Pecks Road, Bedford, VA 24523. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.