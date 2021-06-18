In the 1980's when I was living in Pearisburg, Barbara was my dearest friend. She "held my hand" through a difficult situation, giving me strength, courage and continuous support. Barbara was one of the most selfless, giving people to come into my life, and I am so very grateful for the time we had together. I send my deepest sympathies to Chris, his sisters and his aunts. You are in my heart.

Paula MIdock Friend June 19, 2021