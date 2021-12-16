Menu
Barbara Ann Minnick Suthers
December 14, 2021

Barbara Ann Minnick Suthers, 80, of Roanoke passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Clarence Gilmer Minnick and Una Lovern. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ray Suthers.

Surviving are her children, Howard Todd Suthers, Hope Nanette Suthers and boyfriend, Mike Cundiff and Elizabeth "Liz" Suthers and wife, Lisa Cundiff; grandchildren, Daniel Suthers, Joseph Suthers, Devan Blake and Demetruis Blake; great-grandchildren, Alissa Schuyler, Athena Blake and Devan Blake Jr.; special friend, Doris Neal.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Jeffery Gardner officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
Franklin Memorial Park
VA
Joe Johnson
December 16, 2021
