Barbara Ann Epling Witten
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Barbara Ann Epling Witten

June 15, 1945 - September 19, 2021

Barbara Ann Epling Witten, 76 of Christiansburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Barbara was born in Norfolk, Virginia on June 15, 1945, to the late Arnold Eugene "Jack" Epling and Bessie Florence Blevins Lytle. She was raised by her late Aunt and Uncle, Beulah and Crocket Sarver in Newport, Virginia on their farm in Clover Hollow. Her love and admiration for them was immense. Barbara was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 43 ½ years, George Thomas Witten; her brother, Eddie Egbert Eugene Epling; sister, Ermadean Epling Caldwell; and her beloved kitties, Mia, Tommy, and Max.

While working full time and being a mother of two small children Barbara graduated from Radford University. After a long career as a kindergarten teacher at Riverlawn Elementary School, she retired in 2001 from Pulaski County School System. She loved her students and felt it was important for a child's first experiences in the classroom to be kind, loving, and instill a passion for learning and school. Mrs. Witten was loved by all her students and recognized long after retirement as a special lady.

Mom was the strongest woman we have ever known. Cherished Life-long friends, Shannon Turner and Denise Bishop were an eternal presence in her life. Together they were teachers, raised their children, enjoyed their grandchildren, and spent countless hours after retirement together shopping, and talking over lunch and dinners.

Barbara conquered many obstacles in life. Her strength and faith in God carried her and enabled her to survive multiple cancers including breast cancer. Her husband George was her rock, and her children and grandchildren were her reason for living.

She is survived by her son, George Thomas "Tommy" Witten Jr. and his wife, Pam Hixon Witten; a daughter, Sheri Annette Witten Light all of Fairlawn, Virginia. Barbara is also survived by four grandchildren whom she cherished beyond words, Justin Scott Witten, owner of Ambush Sport Fishing in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Justin Charles Light, a recent graduate of Iowa State University and employed by Deloitte in Charlotte, North Carolina; Nicholas Whitman Light a freshman at Auburn High School and his sister Mackenzie Grace Light who is in the 7th grade at Auburn Middle School in Riner, Virginia. They were what she cherished most and loved to spoil. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Beulah Link Epling of Newport, Virginia, half-brother, Harold N. Moore Jr. of El Centro, California, half-sister, Michelle Diane Lytle Ruggles and husband, Scott of Hunting West Virginia; cousin, Crocket Deanita Sarver Verbeck and husband, retired Brigadier General Tom Verbeck of Burke, Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Newport Cemetery.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW, Blacksburg, VA
Sep
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW, Blacksburg, VA
