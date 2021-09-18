Menu
Barbara King Woodson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Barbara King Woodson

September 15, 2021

Barbara King Woodson, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Mrs. Woodson was preceded in death by her father, Louis King; mother, Gene Keeley Figg; stepfather, Dave Figg; son, Rob Woodson; brothers, John Dale King and Raymond Barry King; and grandmother, Gracie Keeley.

She is survived by her son, James "Woody" of Dallas, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Sally Woodson and her husband, F. Allen Spigle, of Roanoke, Va.; and beloved grandson, Harrison of Roanoke, Va.

She retired after 22 years of service from the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia serving as the executive assistant for two Bishops. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.

The main joy and pleasure in her life came from her family, friends, traveling and reading. She graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School and attended RPI (VCU).

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 257, Roanoke VA 24002 or to Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire Department, 14762 Church St., Eagle Rock, VA 24085. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry Sally and Woody and especially Harrison for the loss of your sweet mama and Grams . Love you all
Mike , Wendi and Stewart
September 18, 2021
Woody and Sally, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother . You are in my thoughts and prayers .
Lyn Maley
Other
September 18, 2021
