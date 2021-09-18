Barbara King Woodson
Barbara King Woodson, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Mrs. Woodson was preceded in death by her father, Louis King; mother, Gene Keeley Figg; stepfather, Dave Figg; son, Rob Woodson; brothers, John Dale King and Raymond Barry King; and grandmother, Gracie Keeley.
She is survived by her son, James "Woody" of Dallas, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Sally Woodson and her husband, F. Allen Spigle, of Roanoke, Va.; and beloved grandson, Harrison of Roanoke, Va.
She retired after 22 years of service from the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia serving as the executive assistant for two Bishops. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
The main joy and pleasure in her life came from her family, friends, traveling and reading. She graduated from Roanoke Catholic High School and attended RPI (VCU).
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 257, Roanoke VA 24002 or to Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire Department, 14762 Church St., Eagle Rock, VA 24085. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.