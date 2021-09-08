Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barrie Wendell Whitt
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA
Barrie Wendell Whitt

September 3, 2021

Barrie Wendell Whitt, 81, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Ellen Rhoten Whitt; parents, Thomas Jefferson Whitt and Vaughne Rea Johnson Whitt; sisters, Edna Pendleton, Shirley Tucker, Evangeline Bishop, Ruth Andrako; and brother, Thomas Whitt.

Words from his grandson, James Edgar Wade, "My grandpa was an amazing man. He was very well known and respected in the community. Everyone loved the care he put into his garden, especially his tomatoes. He shared a connection to nature like no other. He taught me how to shoot and took me to kill my first deer. He loved going to baseball games, fishing and taking walks in the woods. He never met a stranger. He loved everyone. My grandpa was like a father to me and I will miss him more than words can say."

Barrie is survived by his close friend, Evelyn Spurlock; son, Jeffery Wendell Whitt; daughter, Kimberly Karen Hinkson; granddaughter, Kristina Ashlyn Richards; grandson, James Edgar Wade; great-grandchildren, Lacey Ray Richards, Hunter Jace Richards; sisters, Martha Edwards, Vaughne Rea Orange, Myrtle Seibel, Pauline Ferris; and brothers, Jimmy Whitt and Theodore Whitt.

A graveside service honoring Barrie will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Glade Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Ross officiating. A large tent and extra chairs will be provided.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glade Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
God has reserved a garden plot for Barrie to tend to his tomatoes. May Barrie rest in peace.
Kathleen Deacon
September 27, 2021
We moved up the road from Mr Whitt just a few years ago and immediately discovered his wonderful garden vegetables. When I stopped to buy some from him, I hoped he'd be out so we could talk for a minute. I don't feel that way about many people, but I could tell that he was a good, simple man like my grandfather who I admired tremendously. Mr Whitt served the community with his garden, and will be missed greatly! He is a vanishing breed of human being, and a symbol of humanity that we all could learn from in these troubled times of social divide. God has you now Barrie. He'll put you to good use in Heaven.
John Deacon
September 25, 2021
When I was a kid, Mr Whitt had operated a little store on Webster Road, which has been closed for sometime. Back in those days there were five small stores between my house and his, which was only a 4 mile stretch. Now all but one of those has closed, but a Walmart is now 2 miles further down the road. Over the past years, he had lived in what was the store, and still sold vegetables from his garden on the front porch. My first recollection of him is stopping at his store to get gas during the oil embargo in the early 1970s. One could only buy gasoline on odd or even days, depending on the numbers on your license plate. As I recall, on one occasion he let me get gas on a day that was not my day, as I needed to get back to college. More recently, his house/former store is on my bicycle route on Webster Road, so I pass it every day, and occasionally have stopped to visit with him if he sitting out on his porch. One of those times, I asked him about my dad, who was older than him, but they had grown up in the same community. He told me "your dad could hit a baseball a mile!" Recently, I had found a photo of a baseball team from the 1940s with my dad´s stuff that had names on the back of it identifying the guys in the picture. One of them was Mr. Whitt´s brother, so I left it for him on his vegetable stand with a note. This past weekend when I biked by his house, there was a bouquet of plastic flowers in the scale he used to weigh peoples vegetables when he was selling them. I thought it interesting that the flowers were there, and then discovered a day or two later that he had passed away. Rest in peace, Mr. Whitt. You were a good neighbor.
David Radcliff
Friend
September 17, 2021
We are so sad to hear this news, he was a special man. We enjoyed stopping by to talk to him and get fresh vegetables. We have known him for many years and will miss his friendship.
Steve & Barbara Fralin
September 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Barry´s passing I remember the Whitt´s store always and being with them. God bless the family at this time and Rest In Peace Barry you will be missed
Bonnie Moore
Friend
September 9, 2021
He was such a wonderful man. He was so generous and caring. Provided tomatoes for our community for many years. He will be greatly missed.
Lorraine Dill
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your Loss I will miss those Tomatoes ect.He was a fine gentleman
Jerry Newton
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results