When I was a kid, Mr Whitt had operated a little store on Webster Road, which has been closed for sometime. Back in those days there were five small stores between my house and his, which was only a 4 mile stretch. Now all but one of those has closed, but a Walmart is now 2 miles further down the road. Over the past years, he had lived in what was the store, and still sold vegetables from his garden on the front porch. My first recollection of him is stopping at his store to get gas during the oil embargo in the early 1970s. One could only buy gasoline on odd or even days, depending on the numbers on your license plate. As I recall, on one occasion he let me get gas on a day that was not my day, as I needed to get back to college. More recently, his house/former store is on my bicycle route on Webster Road, so I pass it every day, and occasionally have stopped to visit with him if he sitting out on his porch. One of those times, I asked him about my dad, who was older than him, but they had grown up in the same community. He told me "your dad could hit a baseball a mile!" Recently, I had found a photo of a baseball team from the 1940s with my dad´s stuff that had names on the back of it identifying the guys in the picture. One of them was Mr. Whitt´s brother, so I left it for him on his vegetable stand with a note. This past weekend when I biked by his house, there was a bouquet of plastic flowers in the scale he used to weigh peoples vegetables when he was selling them. I thought it interesting that the flowers were there, and then discovered a day or two later that he had passed away. Rest in peace, Mr. Whitt. You were a good neighbor.

David Radcliff Friend September 17, 2021