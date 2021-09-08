Barrie Wendell Whitt
September 3, 2021
Barrie Wendell Whitt, 81, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Ellen Rhoten Whitt; parents, Thomas Jefferson Whitt and Vaughne Rea Johnson Whitt; sisters, Edna Pendleton, Shirley Tucker, Evangeline Bishop, Ruth Andrako; and brother, Thomas Whitt.
Words from his grandson, James Edgar Wade, "My grandpa was an amazing man. He was very well known and respected in the community. Everyone loved the care he put into his garden, especially his tomatoes. He shared a connection to nature like no other. He taught me how to shoot and took me to kill my first deer. He loved going to baseball games, fishing and taking walks in the woods. He never met a stranger. He loved everyone. My grandpa was like a father to me and I will miss him more than words can say."
Barrie is survived by his close friend, Evelyn Spurlock; son, Jeffery Wendell Whitt; daughter, Kimberly Karen Hinkson; granddaughter, Kristina Ashlyn Richards; grandson, James Edgar Wade; great-grandchildren, Lacey Ray Richards, Hunter Jace Richards; sisters, Martha Edwards, Vaughne Rea Orange, Myrtle Seibel, Pauline Ferris; and brothers, Jimmy Whitt and Theodore Whitt.
A graveside service honoring Barrie will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Glade Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Ross officiating. A large tent and extra chairs will be provided.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.