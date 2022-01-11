Menu
Barry Neil Griffith
Barry Neil Griffith

May 10, 1947 - January 8, 2022

Barry Neil Griffith, age 74, of Wirtz, Va. passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born May 10, 1947 the son of the late Lee Jennings Griffith and Juanita Robinson Griffith. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Griffith and Bruce Griffith.

He was retired from Norfolk Southern. He was an avid camper, hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry Mayfield Griffith; son, David Griffith (Laura); daughter, Christie Cordiano (John); four grandchildren, Jacob Griffith, Ryan Griffith, Evie Cordiano, Luca Cordiano; sister, Judy Taylor (Karl); "Favorite" mother-in-law, Elsie Mayfield; two sisters-in-law, Reba Griffith, Sandi Griffith; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Halesford Baptist Church with the Rev. Craig Polston and the Rev. Keith Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hunters for the Hungry or the Scruggs Rescue Squad.

Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. (540) 334-5151.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Halesford Baptist Church Cemetery
2485 Lost Mountain Road, Wirtz, VA
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Halesford Baptist Church
2485 Lost Mountain Road, Wirtz, VA
Just learned about Barry passing. Please accept my sincere condolences.
James (Sage) Brumfield
Friend
January 16, 2022
Sherry I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Stone
January 13, 2022
Sherry and family. We were so sorry to hear of Barry's passing. He was a great guy and an inspiration for us all. His knowledge of the Bible was incredible and we loved his interpetion of Scripture. Our prayers are with you. We are in Florida right now so cannot be present at the funeral.
Gregory and Susan Biggs
Other
January 13, 2022
Will always remember Barry as the great guy I worked with in the 80's and 90's at NS. We enjoyed a laugh and coffee most mornings, and always enjoyed seeing Barry and Sherry at Super Bowl parties and other social events. I know he will be missed - sending love and prayers.
Cyndi Sloane Croft
January 13, 2022
Judy You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
sherry m gentry
Other
January 13, 2022
Barry came into my life precisely when he was needed. Through him I felt understanding, a listener,advisor (when sometimes I was unaware that I needed one), a true friend, acceptance. Barry was there.
John Beverley
January 11, 2022
Sherry, David and Christie, so sorry to hear about Barry. As you may know we were next door neighbors from about 7th or 8th grade on and were best friends though high school, college and into adult hood. So happy we were able to reconnect in the past couple of years. A lot first memories made together, know you will miss him, he was a special person. Randy
Randy Ratliff
Friend
January 11, 2022
We are so saddened to hear of Barry´s passing.He and Sherry have been wonderful neighbors . We continue to look across the way and will forever have Barry in our heats.
Lyn & Jerry Harris
January 11, 2022
Sorry to hear that Barry passed away. Praying for Sherry and family. He was a great guy. Enjoyed working with Barry at NS.
Richad Weeks
January 11, 2022
