Barry Neil GriffithMay 10, 1947 - January 8, 2022Barry Neil Griffith, age 74, of Wirtz, Va. passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born May 10, 1947 the son of the late Lee Jennings Griffith and Juanita Robinson Griffith. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Griffith and Bruce Griffith.He was retired from Norfolk Southern. He was an avid camper, hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman.Surviving are his wife, Sherry Mayfield Griffith; son, David Griffith (Laura); daughter, Christie Cordiano (John); four grandchildren, Jacob Griffith, Ryan Griffith, Evie Cordiano, Luca Cordiano; sister, Judy Taylor (Karl); "Favorite" mother-in-law, Elsie Mayfield; two sisters-in-law, Reba Griffith, Sandi Griffith; many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Halesford Baptist Church with the Rev. Craig Polston and the Rev. Keith Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hunters for the Hungry or the Scruggs Rescue Squad.Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. (540) 334-5151.