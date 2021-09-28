Barry Nelson Saunders
December 11, 1950 - September 23, 2021
Barry Nelson Saunders of Milford, Del. He was 70. Born to Lawrence Nelson Saunders and wife, Eloise (Beck) Saunders on December 11, 1950, at Lewes Gale Hospital in Roanoke Commonwealth of Virginia. Died on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1:10 a.m. at Sussex Campus Hospital in Milford Delaware of respiratory failure.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Danny Kay Daniel of League City, Texas. Graduated from William Fleming High School Class of 1969. Attended the University of Virginia in Richmond, Commonwealth of Virginia, where he married Bettyann D. Saunders in November, 1972, and had sons, David N. Saunders and Tyler B. Saunders of Wrappering Falls, N.Y. Barry joined the U.S. Air Force in Mar 1977 as a Statistician for four years then crossed trained into Personnel (Human Resources) Specialist. He was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, where he received a Bachelor Arts Degree from Louisiana Tech University, Altus Air Force Base Oklahoma, King Kahlid Air Base (USMTM) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Naval Air Station Keflavik Iceland International Airport, Kunsan Air Base Korea, and other bases on the peninsula total of six times throughout his career. Attained Community College of Air Force Associate Degree in Applied Science in Personnel Administration. He met current wife, Delisa (Daniel) Stanberry (De, DeDe) Staff Sergeant E-5 U.S. Air Force while on his last assignment in Lajes Field Azores, Portugal, He also attained Master's Degree in International Relations while in Azores before retiring in 1995 as Technical Sergeant E-6. The couple was married in 1998 in Dover, Del., her last station. It will be 23 years come November 14.
He was a member of American Legion Dover, Del., Master Mason and member of Union Lodge # 7, AF & AM. Dover, Del., Order of Eastern Star Victory Chapter #15 Dover De, Nur Shrine Temple, Scottish Rite.
Survived by sister, Patricia Ann and husband, Earl Pinkard of Richmond, Va.; nieces, Julie Ann Pinkard of Richmond, Va., Sherri Lynn Sanders and husband, Ray of Hague, Va.; sister-in-law, Dana Gamble and husband, Kent of Lubbock, Texas, sister-in-law, Carol Preston and husband, Chris of Lubbock, Texas, sister-in-law, Deborah (Debbie) and husband, Robert (Bob), sister-in-law, Irene Daniel of Belton, Texas; nephew, Danny Kay Daniel Jr. and wife, Marie of Dryden, Mich.; grandnephews, Travis Wayne of Philadelphia, Christopher of Dryden, Mich., and Allison of Dryden, Mich.; several great-grandnieces and nephews, and many special friends. Many thanks to caretaker Kim Cameron for your kind support.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Torbert Funeral Home 1145 E Lebanon Rd, Dover, Del. 19901 friends may call one hour prior. There will be a Masonic funeral ceremony. All friends and relatives are invited. Then he will be traveling back to Ole Virginia to Oakey's Funeral Home North Chapel 6732 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 for funeral services at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Interment will be at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.