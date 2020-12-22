Menu
Bartholomew John "Bart" Starkey
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Bartholomew "Bart" John Starkey

November 26, 1931 - December 19, 2020

Bartholomew "Bart" John Starkey, 89, of Westlake, Va., passed from this life on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Bart was born November 26, 1931, in Kearny, N.J., the youngest of three children of James Francis and Marie Katherine (Delaney) Starkey. After graduating Saint Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, N.J., he attended Villanova University in Philadelphia, Pa. He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1953. While at Villanova, he met the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Anne Gallagher, from nearby Chestnut Hill College. They began their 65-year marriage on June 18, 1955.

He was a Navy veteran, serving in the Navy at bases in Norfolk, Va., and Cleveland, Ohio, from 1955-1957. He remained in the Navy Reserve until 1967, when he left the service as a First Lieutenant.

Bart began a career with E. I. DuPont de Nemours Company in Wilmington, Del. upon graduation from Villanova. His DuPont career spanned 37 years, during which he secured several patents, including a process for the production of polyethylene. From Wilmington, DuPont transferred Bart, Pat, and family to Orange, Texas (Sabine River Works), and finally to Vienna, W.Va. (Washington Works). He retired in 1991 as an Engineering Fellow.

After his retirement, he was devoted to Parkersburg (W.Va.) Catholic Schools, investing countless hours installing the initial IT systems for student use; he was awarded the Bishop's Cross for this work in 2002. Bart always enjoyed travel, and in retirement he and Pat traveled extensively both domestically and abroad, many times with his beloved sister, Mary Beth Purcell.

He always wanted to see over the horizon, and so in 2003, he and Pat moved to Mariner's Landing on Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake. He delighted in hosting numerous family and friends at the lake and on his pontoon boat.

Bart was a devout, earnest, and humble family man. In addition to his wife, Pat, he is survived by his six loving children, Mary Beth (Joe) Dickey, of Clover, S.C., John (Nancy McKitrick) of Snellville, Ga., Katherine (Brad) Rings of Wirtz, Va., Neal (Stacy Hodges) of Roswell, Ga., Thomas of Richmond, Va., Theresa (John) Moritz of Charlotte, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; and many dear nephews, nieces, and other close family members. He was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Margaret Mary; and one grandson, Joshua Neal Starkey.

There will be a family funeral on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Moneta, Va., with interment immediately following in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, Va.; condolences may be left at Burch-Messier.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Bart's behalf to Resurrection Catholic Church Wednesday Women's Group (resurrectioncatholic.org), Lake Christian Ministries (lakechristianministries.org), or Parkersburg Catholic Schools (parkersburgcatholic.com). A memorial mass and reception will be held once Covid-related restrictions ease.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Runk & Pratt Senior Living Community in Westlake, Va., for the compassionate care provided to Bart over the last years of his life.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I found your husbands name on mortgage papers for my parents home. My parents bought your home on knowles rd in Wilmington. Delaware in 1963. They have loved the home and have owned it since. My father passed and we are preparing to sell it to the next family to build a life in it. May your husband be resting in eternal peace- Debbie Apperson [email protected]
Deborah Apperson
July 30, 2021
Joel Newman
January 5, 2021
My deepest prayers to yur family expecially to John and Nancy starkly with the loss of johns dad...may our dear GOD hold this family tight during these times of loss of love one.
Mary Schofield fouts
December 27, 2020
Please accept our sympathy and prayers for comfort in the days and years ahead. He was truly a wonderful man and devoted to what is so important in life. Sandy and Bob Horan
Sandra Horan
December 25, 2020
I feel sure he was a very good man and well deserved to spend his first Christmas with our Lord. Sorry for your loss and wish you well in the coming days.
Pat Dalton
December 24, 2020
Bart will surely be missed by all. It was a pleasure getting to know him and Pat over the past 6 years. God bless you all. Pat know that I love you. Rip Bart.. Love Angela
Angela D. LUCADO
December 23, 2020
My condolences to the entire Starkey family. I started with DuPont and Bart helped get me off to a good start. We had a connection since I was a Villanova grad., and my wife graduated from Chestnut Hill college. I was lucky to reconnect with Bart when I moved back to Parkersburg and my children were going to Parkersburg Catholic. I just wanted to share that Bart was a light in my life as I´m sure he was in so many others. You are in my thoughts and prayers Bart.
Karl Boelter
December 22, 2020
Uncle Bart was one in a million. We mourn, along with his entire family, his death. You can be assured that he will be remembered in our prayers.
Joseph and Kathleen Nerz
December 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family and friends. Will always remember Uncle Bart as a happy and engaging gentleman. I mostly saw him when I was just a young child. His disposition, with all of us crazy cousins swarming, was calm and almost joyful. Wish you all happy memories to sustain you in this time of loss. Bart impacted many and left this world just a little better...you should be proud!
David and Bonnie Nerz
December 22, 2020
God bless your family with all your wonderful memories and knowing your Dad is now pain free and resting with Jesus
The Dallessandro s
December 22, 2020
