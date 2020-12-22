My condolences to the entire Starkey family. I started with DuPont and Bart helped get me off to a good start. We had a connection since I was a Villanova grad., and my wife graduated from Chestnut Hill college. I was lucky to reconnect with Bart when I moved back to Parkersburg and my children were going to Parkersburg Catholic. I just wanted to share that Bart was a light in my life as I´m sure he was in so many others. You are in my thoughts and prayers Bart.

Karl Boelter December 22, 2020