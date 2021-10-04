Basil Lee LinkousBasil Lee Linkous, age 90, of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lewis Gale Hospital, Montgomery.He is preceded in death by his wife, Isabell K. Linkous; parents, Evans and Ella Linkous; sisters, Betty Jo Dowdy, Shirley Linkous. He was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the United States Army.He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters and sons-in-law, Dana L. Sutphin (Sheryl), Kay L. Allen (Tim), Joy L. Palmer (Mark), Michelle L. Wooddell (Larry); grandchildren and spouses, April S. Clark (Brad), Holly S. Gray (John), Samuel J. Bostwick Jr. (Lori), Amanda K. McFalls (Luke), Marcus H. Moore Jr. (Stacy), Rusty M. Moore, Trenton J. W. Wooddell, Taylor L. Wooddell; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Aniston Clark, Addison and Cruz Gray, Cooper and Carson Bostwick, Trinity M. Thomas (Jesse), Dustin and Caleigh Sheppard, Paisley and Maverick Moore, Ashton Moore; great-great grandchild, Kaiden Thomas; sister, Marie L. Woolwine; brother-in-law, Curtis Linkous; special nephew and his wife, Chester and Debbie Linkous; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. The family is requesting that masks must be worn during services.