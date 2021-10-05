I first met Basil in 2018 while working at Brookdale in Salem. He would always sit at the 1st corner table by the windows next to the outdoor patio in the dining room. He sat there at all 3 meals with 3 other male friends and was always nice to me. Then I went to another facility in 2019 as the Memory Support Director. It wasn't long afterwards that he then became a resident at Pheasant Ridge Senior Living. I was actually surprised to see him but also amazed that he had remembered who I was. It was nice to help him again but this time it was different. I'm so sorry to hear about him passing away and pray for the family to have peace & comfort!

Vivian L-Repique Acquaintance October 7, 2021