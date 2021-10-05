Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Basil Edward Proffitt
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton
1507 N Walker St.
Princeton, WV
Basil Edward Proffitt

Basil Edward Proffitt, 89, of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. Born in McDowell County August 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Rev. Kyle Jack and Mabel Hood Proffitt.

He was a retired Brakeman, and later Engineer, for the Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Basil was an active member of the former New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Roanoke where he taught Sunday School, ran the Food Bank, and performed numerous odd jobs that needed to be done for the church he loved. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents four sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.

Survivors include two special nieces, Racy Proffitt of Roanoke, Va., and Carmen Ball and husband, Skip, of Princeton; two sons, Rodney Payne and Danny Cronk and wife, Cheryl; two grandsons, Ben and Nathan Cronk, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, with the Rev. Walter Woods and the Rev. Gary Alls officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton from 1 p.m. to the service hour on Wednesday. For your safety and the safety of others, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Princeton, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Princeton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I first met Basil in 2018 while working at Brookdale in Salem. He would always sit at the 1st corner table by the windows next to the outdoor patio in the dining room. He sat there at all 3 meals with 3 other male friends and was always nice to me. Then I went to another facility in 2019 as the Memory Support Director. It wasn't long afterwards that he then became a resident at Pheasant Ridge Senior Living. I was actually surprised to see him but also amazed that he had remembered who I was. It was nice to help him again but this time it was different. I'm so sorry to hear about him passing away and pray for the family to have peace & comfort!
Vivian L-Repique
Acquaintance
October 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I recall seeing Mr. Proffitt standing by the entrance to New Life Christian Ministry many Sundays welcoming members and visitors to church. He was a Christian soldier. Welcome home.
Lisa McGuire
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
Danny, Cheryl, Ben and Nathan, we are so sorry for your lossl Your family will be in our prayers.
John and Deborah Carter
Friend
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results