Basil Edward Proffitt
Basil Edward Proffitt, 89, of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va. Born in McDowell County August 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Rev. Kyle Jack and Mabel Hood Proffitt.
He was a retired Brakeman, and later Engineer, for the Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Basil was an active member of the former New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Roanoke where he taught Sunday School, ran the Food Bank, and performed numerous odd jobs that needed to be done for the church he loved. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents four sisters and two brothers preceded him in death.
Survivors include two special nieces, Racy Proffitt of Roanoke, Va., and Carmen Ball and husband, Skip, of Princeton; two sons, Rodney Payne and Danny Cronk and wife, Cheryl; two grandsons, Ben and Nathan Cronk, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, with the Rev. Walter Woods and the Rev. Gary Alls officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton from 1 p.m. to the service hour on Wednesday. For your safety and the safety of others, please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.seaverfuneralservice.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 5, 2021.